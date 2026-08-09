YEPPI YEPPI, who used to greet people eagerly to get more school lunch, reveals a "life-changing turnaround"... "Cast as a musical lead"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer YEPPI YEPPI revealed the story of how the cheerful greetings she used to make as a child in hopes of getting a little more school lunch led to an unexpected life-changing turnaround.

After catching the attention of cafeteria staff, she got the chance to audition for a musical and quickly landed the lead role of Patji.

On the September 9 episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s variety show My Little Old Boy, an anecdote from YEPPI YEPPI's childhood about her exceptional appetite was shared while Han Hye-jin and YEPPI YEPPI were talking.

That day, Han Hye-jin asked YEPPI YEPPI, "Did you always eat well even when you were young?" YEPPI YEPPI replied, "I was always good with food, so I often thought I must have been lucky in some way," as she recalled what happened at her school cafeteria.

YEPPI YEPPI said, "When I went to the cafeteria, I had to greet people properly if I wanted the ladies to give me more. If I said, 'Hello,' they would even give me an extra sausage."

There was also a reason she was especially serious about food. Growing up with two sisters, she had to compete fiercely for the tastiest dishes.

YEPPI YEPPI explained, "There were three daughters in our family, so it was really intense. If there was something delicious, I could barely get any before it was gone. So I always greeted them loudly to get more food at the cafeteria."

But the "big greeting" she started just to get more school lunch came back as an unexpected opportunity. A cafeteria worker who had long noticed her bright and energetic personality took a liking to her, and one day she was suddenly offered a chance to appear in a musical.

When YEPPI YEPPI said, "Then one day I got a musical offer," Han Hye-jin was surprised and asked, "What does the cafeteria lady have to do with a musical?"

It turned out that the cafeteria worker had an acquaintance who was a director planning a musical. YEPPI YEPPI explained, "They said she told him, 'There is a kid at our school with a clear, ringing voice.'"

That is how YEPPI YEPPI ended up auditioning for the musical Kongji Patji and was immediately cast as Patji.

YEPPI YEPPI said, "I went straight to the audition, and the production was Kongji Patji. I became Patji right away."

When Han Hye-jin exclaimed, "So you were the lead," YEPPI YEPPI laughed and said, "It was a full-scale musical," adding, "The other friends had incredible resumes. They were all really impressive."

Han Hye-jin then made everyone laugh by saying, "So you were basically recruited from the cafeteria?"

YEPPI YEPPI also admitted that it all started with her love of food. "I was chosen because I greeted people well, but that was also because I wanted to eat more delicious food," she said.

Han Hye-jin pointed out, "So every time you eat something, it seems like a turning point in your life comes along." In fact, since her debut, YEPPI YEPPI has drawn major attention every time she ate gopchang, fried seaweed paper coated with glutinous rice paste, or ganjang-gejang, creating what many call the "Hwasa effect."

Looking back on her life, YEPPI YEPPI laughed and said she had wondered, "Is there really something special about me?" She added, "I kept thinking, 'Do I really have something going on or what?'"

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.