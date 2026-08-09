Hong Seok-cheon Nervous at Meeting His Adopted Daughter’s Future In-Laws... "I Felt Sorry to Become the In-Laws of a Top Gay"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon opened up about how he honestly felt when he met his adopted daughter’s future in-laws for the first time ahead of her wedding.

He said he worried that his long-standing public image might somehow become a burden on his daughter’s marriage.

On the 9th, a video titled "Asking Hong Seok-cheon About the Best Seats for Odyssey IMAX" was released on the YouTube channel of Psick University, "PSICK Show."

That day, Lee Yong-ju congratulated Hong Seok-cheon on his daughter’s wedding and brought up the topic of family. Hong Seok-cheon has raised his sister’s son and daughter, whom he adopted after her divorce, as part of his family.

Hong Seok-cheon explained why he decided to adopt them, saying, "They were my sister’s son and daughter. After my sister got divorced, I felt that our children needed a father."

Although he was not their biological father, he said he suggested the adoption first because he believed he could be a good father to the two children.

Hong Seok-cheon said, "My sister was very grateful, but the children must have been a little confused. Their uncle was becoming their father," showing that he understood how they must have felt at the time.

He also used his trademark humor to ease the children’s minds. Hong Seok-cheon recalled saying at the time, "You know your uncle has a lot of money, right? A nice apartment, a nice car, and when I die, it will all be yours," drawing laughter. He added, "I was joking, and the kids were really happy."

Now, the niece who became his daughter is preparing for marriage. With his daughter’s wedding set for January next year, Hong Seok-cheon said he was more nervous than usual when he thought back to meeting the future in-laws.

Hong Seok-cheon said, "I was really, really nervous," adding, "They must have always seen me on TV, and they would have had an image of me, right?"

He especially worried that his presence might put pressure on his daughter or future son-in-law. Hong Seok-cheon candidly said, "I’m a top gay in Korea, and I thought their family might feel like they were becoming the in-laws of a top gay. I was truly sorry about that."

But contrary to his worries, the meeting with the future in-laws took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Hong Seok-cheon expressed his gratitude, saying the future in-laws were "really wonderful people." There was also an unexpected twist: one of them had been a longtime fan of his.

He said, "Especially the elder in-laws were my fans. They told me they had really liked me since the days of 'Three Guys and Three Girls.'"

Ahead of his daughter’s wedding, Hong Seok-cheon had been careful, worrying that his public image might make the other family uncomfortable. But instead, he ended up forming a family tie with someone who had admired him for years, proving that his concern was unfounded.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.