Jang Young-ran, Who Has Had Eye Surgery Three Times, Says She Feels Wrongly Labeled as a 'Plastic Surgery Beauty'... "My Lower Face Is All Mine"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran expressed frustration over the 'plastic surgery beauty' image that has followed her.

While admitting that she has had eye surgery three times, she made people laugh by stressing, "My lower face is all mine."

On the 9th, Jang Young-ran shared the dental procedure she recently underwent on her YouTube channel and spoke candidly about her appearance and cosmetic procedures.

That day, Jang Young-ran mentioned the reactions she has been getting to her recently changed appearance. She smiled brightly and said, "Lately, people have been saying things like, 'You look prettier' and 'I thought you were in your 20s.'"

She then made a surprise confession that she had recently undergone a procedure without telling anyone. Jang Young-ran said, "There is something I really did in secret. It is a procedure idols get," adding, "I really did not want to tell anyone, but I am showing it to my subscribers." She later met the production team at the hospital and naturally brought up the topic of cosmetic procedures.

Jang Young-ran said, "A lot of people call me 'Jang Young-ran, the plastic surgery beauty,' but I have not had that much work done, so I do not know why I ended up with that image," expressing her frustration.

She added, "Does having eye surgery three times make someone a plastic surgery beauty? My lower face is all mine," drawing laughter with her confident remark.

However, the production team immediately pointed out, "You also had your teeth done," leaving Jang Young-ran flustered.

Jang Young-ran tried to shut them down, saying, "Be quiet," but eventually revealed the dental procedure she had kept hidden.

She said, "I was going to reveal it later, but I got ZERONATE," and added, "I was introduced through Hyun-moo oppa."

There was a reason she decided to get the new dental procedure. The veneers she had previously received had been in place for as long as 15 years, and problems had started to appear.

Jang Young-ran explained, "The veneers were 15 years old, and the back side had all cracked. I thought I had no choice, so I went ahead with it."

In particular, Jang Young-ran has recently been drawing reactions such as "You look prettier" and "I thought you were in your 20s" thanks to her noticeably changed appearance.

While voicing frustration over the 'plastic surgery beauty' label attached to her, she also entertained viewers with her candid talk, openly revealing everything from eye surgery to dental work.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.