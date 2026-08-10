Jae-gyun Hwang’s Gaunt Look Sparks Health Concerns... This Time, He Really Looks Like "Chuno"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Former baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang, who had already raised health concerns with his strikingly gaunt face and long hair, has now revealed an update showing an even more period-drama-like look that evokes "Chuno."

On the 9th, Hwang posted a photo on his social networking service account with the caption, "Anyone want to go for a night run?"

In the photo, Hwang is walking down the street with his long hair hanging loose and wearing a period-style outfit. He also had a prop that looked like a sword at his waist and was holding a skewer in one hand, drawing attention with a look that seemed straight out of a historical drama set.

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His recent long hairstyle had already drawn comparisons to Jang Hyuk in the drama "Chuno," making this latest transformation even more eye-catching.

Hwang himself had previously mentioned "Chuno," and this time he completed the look by adding the costume as well, fully embracing the drama-inspired image.

Earlier, Hwang drew attention after appearing in a behind-the-scenes video from the recently released "TVING Super Match," where he looked noticeably different from before.

When Jeong Keun-woo saw Hwang, who had tied back his hair that fell to the nape of his neck, he said, "You look exactly like Jang Hyuk today," bringing Jang Hyuk from "Chuno" to mind.

Hwang immediately shot back, "Chuno," and joked, "I guess I need to go beat someone up."

He also showed a special attachment to his long hair. When asked how long he planned to grow it, Hwang replied, "I'm growing it until I can tie it up," suggesting that he intends to keep the long hairstyle for now.

What drew as much attention as the long hair, however, was his much thinner face.

Compared with his sturdier appearance during his playing days, his face looked much slimmer and more angular, prompting worried reactions online such as, "Has he lost too much weight?" and "Is he okay?" That led to speculation about a possible health issue.

Meanwhile, Hwang ended his active career after spending many years as a professional baseball player.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.