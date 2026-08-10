Hwasa, this time her 180,000 won 'Jjim Deokja' mukbang goes viral... Han Hye-jin says, "The Deokja are going to dry up."

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Following tripe, soy sauce marinated crab, and seaweed chips, singer Hwasa is heralding another mukbang syndrome this time with 'Deokja-jjim,' worth 180,000 won.

On the SBS variety show 'My Ugly Duckling,' which aired on the 9th, Hwasa and Han Hye-jin were shown visiting a restaurant in Namdaemun and enjoying a mukbang.

The place the two visited that day was Hwasa's favorite restaurant. In particular, the main menu of the day was 'Deokja-jjim,' a dish with a somewhat unfamiliar name. As a whole, massive fish appeared, all eyes were drawn to its overwhelming visual impact.

Recalling how the foods she had eaten on past broadcasts had consecutively become hot topics, Hwasa marveled, "Is there really something special about me?" In fact, Hwasa garnered immense attention for her mukbang (eating show) featuring tripe during her appearance on 'I Live Alone.

' Since then, whenever footage of Hwasa enjoying dishes like marinated crab and seaweed chips aired, interest in those foods poured in, leading to the term "Hwasa Effect.

" Han Hye-jin also vividly remembered the explosive reaction from that time.

She remarked to Hwasa, "Didn't you make yourself known to the whole nation?" mentioning that her mukbang was one of the decisive factors in imprinting Hwasa's name on the public consciousness. Next up was the 'Duckfish Steamed Duckfish.

' The Duckfish Steamed Duckfish featured that day was introduced as being worth approximately 180,000 won.

Hwasa kicked things off by heartily mixing rice with soy sauce marinated crab, and then began to savor the overwhelmingly large steamed duckfish in earnest. As Hwasa displayed her signature hearty eating style, the studio audience watching reacted enthusiastically, constantly licking their lips.

In particular, Han Hye-jin recalled the nationwide attention that poured in after Hwasa’s past mukbang of tripe and predicted the possibility of another "sold-out frenzy.

" Han Hye-jin jokingly remarked, "The tripe is sold out nationwide, so the supply of duckfish is going to dry up," drawing laughter.

Hwasa, who has created a buzz whenever she eats anything—starting with tripe, followed by soy sauce marinated crab, and seaweed chips—is now putting the somewhat unfamiliar "steamed duckfish" front and center, drawing attention to whether the "Hwasa effect" will appear once again.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.