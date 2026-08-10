Hyun Bong-sik, thought to be a tough guy, reveals a surprising side: "I even do Brazilian waxing myself"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor Hyun Bong-sik revealed a delicate taste that is completely different from his rugged image.

He surprised everyone by saying that he learned nail art in high school and even does Brazilian waxing himself.

On the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 9th, Bae Jeong-nam was shown visiting his hometown of Busan with his close friend Hyun Bong-sik.

That day, Hyun Bong-sik took Bae Jeong-nam to a nail salon, saying, "I wanted to take care of my hands." Bae Jeong-nam was embarrassed after arriving at such an unexpected place and said, "This is awkward," but Hyun Bong-sik settled in naturally.

It turned out that nail art was not unfamiliar to Hyun Bong-sik. He had learned it himself as an extracurricular activity in high school.

Hyun Bong-sik also explained the unusual reason he started learning nails. He recalled, "A friend told us that guys like us who work out needed to do something delicate if we wanted to get a girlfriend, so I started."

He said he studied nail art for one semester at the time, and even after more than 20 years, he still remembered the basics. He impressed the nail artist by bringing up professional details, including the Water Marble technique, which creates patterns by dropping enamel into water.

When Bae Jeong-nam asked how long he had studied, Hyun Bong-sik shyly replied, "One semester." He then explained that he had come to the nail salon after about 20 years because he wanted to get some treatment.

The studio was also buzzing at the unexpected side of Hyun Bong-sik, who is a former judo athlete and has played heavy, intense characters in various productions.

Seo Jang-hoon described Hyun Bong-sik as "tough on the outside, soft on the inside," highlighting his surprising charm.

However, the original goal of learning nails, dating, did not lead to much. When Bae Jeong-nam asked, "Did you learn it back then to do it for a girlfriend?" Hyun Bong-sik replied bitterly, "You need to have a girlfriend first to do that."

He then made people laugh by saying, "I just filed my friends' nails at a coffee shop."

Hyun Bong-sik's surprising self-care routine did not end with nails.

When the conversation turned to waxing at the salon, Bae Jeong-nam jokingly suggested that Hyun Bong-sik get a Brazilian wax. Hyun Bong-sik casually replied, "I already did. It's summer," surprising Bae Jeong-nam.

Even more surprising, he said he did not even use a waxing salon. Hyun Bong-sik revealed that he usually takes care of it himself, even in winter, and that he manages his Brazilian waxing on his own, delivering yet another twist.

Behind the intense look of a former judo athlete, Hyun Bong-sik had been hiding everything from nail art to meticulous self-care. As Seo Jang-hoon said, his unexpected charm of being "tough on the outside, soft on the inside" brought laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.