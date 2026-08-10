Kim Hee-chul apologizes a day after profanity-laced outburst: "My rashness led to a clear mistake"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul apologized for his judgment a day after strongly criticizing the South Korean national flag on a National Liberation Day of Korea banner in Incheon Metropolitan City.

On the 9th, Heechul posted a lengthy message on his social media account, saying, "I know it may be surprising for those of you reading an apology just one day later, but this was my mistake."

He had earlier expressed anger, believing the Taegeuk pattern on the banner was shown upside down. He later admitted his mistake after learning that the image only appeared that way because of the composition.

Heechul said, "I did not properly recognize the shape of the person holding it and, for a moment, only looked at the Taegeuk image before getting angry. This was clearly my fault, caused by my poor spatial awareness and rashness. I am sorry."

He also explained why he reacted so quickly. "As the saying goes, once bitten by a snake, you flinch at a frying pan lid. Lately, I have kept seeing people, videos, and photos of the South Korean national flag being hung or drawn upside down, so I think I had built up a lot of anger inside me," he said.

He still made it clear that the mistake was his own. Heechul added, "But this was my fault for not looking at the image closely enough. If I make a mistake, it is only right to apologize, so please scold me for being careless."

"I hope the South Korean national flag, including myself, will not be distorted into something else or misunderstood in the future," he continued. "And yes, I am Korean. I was born in Hoengseong, Gangwon-do."

The controversy began with a commemorative banner Incheon Metropolitan City put up ahead of the 81st anniversary of National Liberation Day of Korea. The city posted a banner with the phrase "The day the light was restored" and an image of a Korean independence activist holding the South Korean national flag with both hands.

However, as photos of the banner spread online, some pointed out that the red and blue sections of the Taegeuk symbol appeared reversed compared with the usual South Korean national flag.

After seeing the related post, Kim Hee-chul reacted strongly, leaving a comment that read, "This is crazy." Choi Si-won, another Super Junior member, also drew attention to the issue by repeatedly posting South Korean national flag emojis under Heechul's comment.

Incheon Metropolitan City offered a different explanation. It said the image was designed from a low-angle perspective, showing the Korean independence activist waving the flag upward. The city said the flag itself was not drawn upside down, but the Taegeuk pattern could appear reversed depending on the viewer's angle and position.

Kyoungduk Seo, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, also said the flag was not a wrongly drawn "fake flag," but noted that the image could still have caused confusion among citizens.

In the end, Incheon Metropolitan City decided to remove the banner on the 8th, saying it could lead to unnecessary misunderstanding and controversy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.