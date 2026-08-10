Jisoo in Tears, Jennie’s Cohabitation Interview, Fan Disrespect Controversy... BLACKPINK’s 10th Anniversary: Is This Really the End?

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Is this really the end of BLACKPINK’s 10th anniversary?

BLACKPINK marked its 10th debut anniversary on the 8th. The group has rewritten the history of K-pop girl groups, setting records for the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100 among K-pop girl groups, becoming the first K-pop girl group to top both the Billboard 200 and the Official Albums Chart, amassing the most YouTube subscribers of any artist in the world, and staging the largest world tour ever by a K-pop girl group. Yet their 10th anniversary began amid a series of controversies, leaving a sense of disappointment.

The first issue was a controversy over fan treatment. YG Entertainment, which oversees BLACKPINK’s group activities, announced a “meet and greet” event on the 6th, just two days before the group’s 10th debut anniversary. Attendance was limited to 40 paid members. Given BLACKPINK’s massive fandom, the number was seen as far too small. The controversy deepened when it emerged that the rice cakes prepared by the members as gifts for fans were products sold online for 6,900 won. The event also lasted less than 30 minutes, and the hastily arranged live broadcast afterward ran for only about 10 minutes. Some also claimed that certain members appeared expressionless and indifferent during the fan event.

Another controversy arose when BLACKPINK held a paid event for a small number of attendees at the National Museum of Korea, a public cultural facility visited by more than 20,000 people a day. As a result, the schedule for the “Amazing Thailand: Masterpieces of Thai Art” exhibition viewing and drawing workshop, originally set for 2 p.m. that day, was changed, and access to part of the building was restricted. This led to accusations of preferential treatment. Illustrator Lee Da, who was in charge of the workshop, wrote, "The workshop was supposed to start at 2 p.m., but access to the special exhibition was restricted because of BLACKPINK’s fan meeting, so I was forced to extend the lecture until 3:10 p.m. I’m upset that I couldn’t even see BLACKPINK’s faces."

Then the eldest member, Jisoo, stepped in. During a live broadcast, she said, "We also wanted to meet more people. We knew the 10th anniversary was an important day, but I think there was a problem in communication. I want to say I’m truly sorry to BLINK, who must have been hurt, and that we love you," while holding back tears. Jisoo was also reportedly moved to tears on the day of the event after receiving handwritten letters from fans.

Because Jisoo is not usually someone who cries easily, fans also expressed sympathy for her. In response, Jisoo said, "I hope people won’t read too many meanings into my tears. I just wanted to gather all those emotions and leave them as a feeling of gratitude for having spent 10 years together. It may be frustrating that misunderstandings and hurt feelings arise when we don’t talk enough, but this was a 10th anniversary we should have been celebrating together. I sincerely hope there will be no more negative stories or endless speculation. All four of us love and cherish each other very much."

Meanwhile, Jennie’s recent interview is also drawing renewed attention. On the 3rd, the U.S. magazine Cosmopolitan posted an interview video with Jennie on its official channel. In the video, Jennie spoke candidly about her views on dating, but when asked whether she had ever lived with a "charming roommate," she held back and said, "Let’s stop there." Since BLACKPINK members lived together in dorms in the early days of their debut, some interpreted the answer as potentially meaningful.

BLACKPINK is currently focusing on solo activities under their respective labels. Is their 10th anniversary ending like this? Or is a mega event waiting to ease fans’ disappointment? BLINKs are voicing their hope that the sincerity of fans who have spent 10 years with the group will be preserved.

Baek Ji-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.