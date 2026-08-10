BLACKPINK's Jisoo directly addresses speculation after tears, saying, "I'm a person, not a robot. Please don't read too much into it"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Jisoo of BLACKPINK spoke out directly after a wave of speculation followed her tears at the group's 10th anniversary event.

On the 9th, Jisoo shared her thoughts through a fan communication platform about BLACKPINK's 10th anniversary event held the previous day.

Jisoo opened up with her trademark playful tone, saying, "Many people seemed surprised that I cried yesterday. I'm a person too. I can't believe I'm not a robot."

She also asked people not to attach too much meaning to her tears. Jisoo said, "I hope people won't put too much meaning into my tears," and added, "I want to sum it up as being moved by the fact that we have spent the past 10 years together, after gathering all those emotions."

Jisoo also spoke candidly about why the members had found it difficult to speak freely at the event the day before.

She explained, "It is hard to draw the line between what I want to say, what I can say, what I am allowed to say, and what I do not necessarily need to say." She added, "So I think it was hard for everyone to speak easily yesterday."

She then expressed her deep affection for the fans and the BLACKPINK members. Jisoo said, "I just wanted to say that I love all of you and the four of us so, so, so much," and added, "I wanted to tell you how precious you are to me."

Earlier, BLACKPINK met with fans on the 8th at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, Seoul, to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary.

Before the event, some fans voiced disappointment over the format and the announcements. Jisoo apologized for causing hurt, and the members also said at the venue that there had been shortcomings in the way they communicated.

Against that backdrop, when Jisoo was seen crying as she greeted fans from a vehicle after the event, online users began offering various theories about what had happened.

In the end, Jisoo clarified the next day that people should not read too much into her tears. At the same time, she emphasized that they came from overwhelming feelings toward the members and fans who have shared the past 10 years since their debut.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, and marked their 10th anniversary this year. The group is widely regarded as an irreplaceable global icon beyond K-pop. Their music, which blends various genres on a hip-hop-based sound, along with powerful performances, striking visuals, and messages of confidence, has drawn explosive support from fans around the world and played a key role in expanding the reach of K-pop.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.