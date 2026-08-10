Close Your Eyes, Most Rookie Awards Winner, Set for September Comeback... Expanding Global Momentum

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Group Close Your Eyes will make a comeback in September.

Their agency, UNCORE, said on the 10th, "Close Your Eyes is preparing a new album with the goal of making a comeback in late September."

The comeback will come five months after the release of the digital single "POSE" in April.

With their third mini album, "blackout," Close Your Eyes recorded 570,000 first-week sales and 1.2 million cumulative album sales, proving their strong popularity. They also took home a No. 1 trophy on a music show, showing a level of momentum unusual for a rookie group. Building on that success, they swept rookie awards at various ceremonies and earned nine rookie trophies, the most among boy groups that debuted in 2025.

Their global popularity is also heating up. Close Your Eyes has performed in major Canadian cities including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, as well as in cities such as Hong Kong and Taipei, connecting directly with local fans. Last month, they opened the show at "ACON 2026" at NTSU Arena in Taipei and delivered a diverse set of performances, drawing an enthusiastic response from local fans.

As Close Your Eyes continues to show a clear growth curve since their debut, attention is turning to what kind of transformation they will reveal through this rapid comeback just five months after their last release.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.