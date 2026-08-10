Ki Eun-se, with 820,000 followers, says, "I lived a life of failure as an actress, but thanks to social media, I got to act again"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] As ENA's "X The League" moved into a full-scale selling war, the first-round interim rankings brought a major shake-up, with the Indonesia team taking first place and the U.S. team finishing last in eighth, delivering a fresh shock.

In the second episode of ENA's "X The League (X The League, hereinafter XTL)," which aired on Sunday the 9th, viewers saw eight teams competing in a commerce showdown for the honor of their countries begin the first-round "ranking reset" mission.

On the day, MC Tiffany Young announced the "ranking reset" mission, saying that sellers can prove their skills only through numbers. BamBam, who served as both MC and owner of the Thailand team, explained the rules, saying that products could be freely chosen according to each country's strategy. Soon after, 40 sellers entered a massive showroom displaying more than 200 brands and built their own sales strategies by selecting products that suited them.

Each country took a clearly different approach. Korea focused on premium home appliances with high average order values, while China targeted K-beauty products with strong global competitiveness. Thailand also chose K-beauty items popular with local consumers. Indonesia pursued a strategy of boosting trust by promoting halal-certified domestic products, and Japan completed its own sales plan through a careful product selection process. Vietnam, however, saw tension rise as team owner Thuyen Taing and team captain Viet Anh disagreed over whether to choose high-priced or low-priced items. Viet Anh argued that "to raise GMV, the price range has to be lower. That way, mass sales become possible," but the two failed to find common ground at the meeting.

The strong competitiveness of each country's representative sellers also drew attention. First, Korea team captain Ki Eun-se opened up her home, where stylish interior design stood out. She explained, "Our home feels like a studio. It means a lot to share products that are part of everyday life with my followers." She then said, "I worked as an actress for a long time, but if people don't recognize you, you're just an unknown actress. I lived a failed life as an actress, then posted photos of my daily life on social media. I gained so many followers and got back into acting. That's why I thoroughly check and study everything for the people who trust me and buy my products." She added, "My first-round goal is 2 billion won. I will push hard for the top sales," showing her sense of responsibility as captain.

Japan team captain Sana's background was a twist in itself. Sana, who boasts monthly sales of 1 billion won, was the CEO of a corset and wedding dress business, but it turned out that he had once been male. He said he started making corsets because he wanted to correct his masculine body type, and that he rose to his current position by creating wedding dresses that anyone could wear regardless of gender, body type, or nationality. "I want to become a role model for the Japan team," he said, expressing his determination. Meanwhile, Thailand team seller Cathy, a "silver spoon" seller, revealed a mansion that looked like a five-star hotel and said, "I grew up without lacking anything, but I wanted to achieve something on my own, so I started live commerce," showing her passion.

Against this backdrop, the eight teams finally began selling products in the first round. The U.S. team visited a health supplement brand and launched an aggressive push into the American market by proposing steep discounts and free shipping. Their request for a 50% discount startled the brand representative, but Cade strongly made the case that "what matters first is getting the product into people's hands. It will be easier to maximize results in the U.S. market," and successfully led the negotiation. On the Korea team, Kkak Unnie, known as the "practical item expert," also visited the headquarters of a rice cooker brand, analyzed consumer buying psychology, and secured an unprecedented discount after persistent negotiations. As a result, Kkak Unnie posted sales of about 270 million won on the first day of the round and took first place overall in day-one sales.

Although everyone used different sales tactics, the competition remained fierce as they all aimed for the highest revenue. Of course, there were unexpected variables as well. In Indonesia's case, even though the team's combined followers totaled 176.85 million, weak local awareness of Korean products and the holiday season combined to drag down performance, prompting an emergency meeting. At the meeting, Mami, the "1 million dollar CEO," grew heated, saying, "How can you rest because it's a holiday? We missed the live broadcast window," and the conflict among team members only deepened.

Once the set sales period ended, the first-round interim rankings were announced. China came in third with about 1.26 billion won, followed by Singapore and Malaysia in fourth, Thailand in fifth, Vietnam in sixth, and Japan in seventh. The U.S., which had been seen as a strong title contender after finishing first in the pre-mission, unexpectedly landed in last place at eighth. Shocked by the result, Team USA's global fashion influencer Francesca Parago said, "This is impossible. Team USA needs to get its act together. We will find a solution and come back stronger." Indonesia, meanwhile, surged to first place with about 1.59 billion won, while Korea narrowly took second with about 1.44 billion won, setting the stage for an even fiercer race at the top.

How the final rankings in the first-round "ranking reset" mission will change remains to be seen. The intense selling war, impossible to predict even a step ahead, will continue in episode 3 of ENA's "X The League," airing on Sunday the 16th at 7:50 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.