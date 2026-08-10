Evan Confirms Rapid Comeback on Sept. 7, Accelerates Global Activities

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer Evan has announced a quick comeback.

Evan will release his first mini album, "Death of Me," on Sept. 7. His comeback comes about two months after the June release of his debut single, "Ride or Die."

"Death of Me" is an album that declares a move forward while holding on to emotions tangled in many directions. BELIFT LAB explained, "Building on his previous work, Evan took part in the overall production of the album and expressed his honest inner self and firm determination toward the future through a wide range of sounds."

Through "Ride or Die," Evan proved not only his vocal and performance skills but also his abilities as a songwriter and producer, cementing his presence as a "complete artist." The title track also topped iTunes "Top Song" charts in nine countries and regions worldwide, ranked No. 1 on Tencent Music's weekly Korean chart in China, and placed high on YouTube's daily global trending music video chart, underscoring his continued global popularity.

Attention is now turning to what kind of sincerity Evan will convey with his new music.

Evan will meet fans at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Hall in Seoul, where he will hold the "Evan debut showcase 'Death of Me.'" Before that, he will appear on global stages, including the special program "Spotlight" at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on the 14th local time, "KCON LA 2026" on the 16th, the large-scale Chinese-language awards show "2026 TIMA" on the 23rd, and the "K World Dream Awards" on the 27th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.