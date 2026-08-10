BIGBANG to Release 'BiiG' on the 19th to Commemorate 20th Debut Anniversary... YG: "A Song Capturing BIGBANG's Present"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Something really big is coming.

BIGBANG will release their new song 'BiiiG' at 6 PM on the 19th, the anniversary of their 20th debut. YG Entertainment posted the title poster for 'BiiiG' on its official blog on the 10th.

The poster reveals BIGBANG's signature intense aura, combining three lights of blue, red, and yellow amidst pitch-black darkness, the silhouettes of the members positioned beneath them, and stylish 'BiiiG' typography. The title of the new song 'BiiiG' is inspired by the word 'BIG,' which means 'big' or 'huge.

' By varying BIGBANG's identity through familiar words, the song raises expectations for an even more expanded musical world. YG Entertainment stated, "'BIG' is the song that most clearly shows the present of BIGBANG as they celebrate their 20th debut anniversary," adding, "You can look forward to another musical spectrum that BIGBANG, who have built their own unrivaled musical world over a long period of time, will demonstrate.

" This release marks BIGBANG's first new song in approximately 4 years and 4 months since the digital single 'Still Life' was released in April 2022. At that time, BIGBANG demonstrated their immense power by sweeping the top spots on major domestic and international music charts without any separate broadcast activities.

Starting in Goyang on the 21st, BIGBANG will hold their world tour 'XX: Cosmos' across 19 cities worldwide, including North America, Europe, and Oceania, for a total of 33 shows.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.