Jessica Jung, Who Left Girls' Generation, Spotted Enjoying a Brighter Life in New York... Excitement Builds for Her First Korean Stage in 17 Years

Jessica Jung, formerly of Girls' Generation, showed off her unchanged beauty while sharing a relaxed glimpse of her daily life in New York. With her upcoming performance of "Naengmyeon" alongside Park Myung-soo in September, anticipation among Korean fans is growing even stronger.

On the 10th, Jessica Jung posted several photos on her social media along with the short caption, "Summer in the city."

The photos showed Jessica Jung enjoying her time in downtown New York. Standing in front of a pink ice cream truck, she wore a simple black short-sleeved top and denim pants, revealing a natural charm that looked effortlessly stylish. Even without flashy accessories, her refined presence and striking features drew attention.

In another photo, she was seen at an upscale restaurant. Jessica Jung took a selfie in front of a table set for a meal, holding a pink smartphone, and her subtle smile and elegant mood drew admiration from fans.

Fans who saw the post responded warmly, leaving comments such as "Still a legendary visual," "It feels like time has stopped," "I can't wait to see her in Korea," and "I'm so excited for the Naengmyeon stage."

Jessica Jung is set to meet Korean fans again after a long time. She will appear with Park Myung-soo on Sept. 19 at the "2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju" stage at Gyeongju Civic Stadium. The two formed the project group Myungka Drive for the "Olympic Expressway Duet Song Festival" on MBC's "Infinite Challenge" in 2009 and released "Naengmyeon," which became a major hit at the time.

After about 17 years, the two will share a stage again, and their "Naengmyeon" performance is expected to be a special gift for fans who remember "Infinite Challenge." As the song remains beloved even after all these years, attention is also focused on how they will recreate its original feeling.

Meanwhile, after leaving Girls' Generation in 2014, Jessica Jung has continued her career through fashion brand ventures and overseas activities. She later appeared on the Chinese variety show "Sisters Who Make Waves 3," where she made the final debut lineup and drew renewed attention. She is now balancing her work as both a singer and an entrepreneur, moving between Korea and overseas.

Jo Min-jung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.