Kim Seung-hyun: "We Moved Because of My Father's Factory Fire, and Bad Things Kept Happening Across the Whole Neighborhood" — A Ghost Story He Experienced Firsthand

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kim Seung-hyun opened up about a ghost story he experienced himself.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel "Gwangsan Kim Family" uploaded a video titled "The chilling stories the Gwangsan Kim Family went through..."

Kim Seung-hyun and his wife, Jang Jeong-yun, shared frightening experiences from the past to beat the heat. Kim recalled, "When I was in first or second grade, we moved to a rural village in Incheon because of my father's factory. This is a ghost story from that village. It was such a remote place that you had to cross two mountains just to get to school."

Kim said that three families had rented rooms in a large traditional Korean house at the time. "We were the only ones left in that house after the others moved out because they could not stay long. During the day, it was a very peaceful house with beautiful scenery, but at night it would turn eerie and a frightening energy would fill the place," he said. "As a child, I used to play without even realizing the sun had set, and on my way home I felt like someone was chasing me as I crossed the first mountain. When I was almost home, I looked back and saw a virgin ghost peeking out from behind a tree and grinning at me."

Kim continued, "A week later, I had a dream. The four of us were lying side by side in one room when the door suddenly opened and the yard outside appeared. I woke up without realizing it and looked around, but my family was gone. I was so scared that I went out through the open door, and on the wooden floor I saw my mother, father, and younger brother bowing their heads and lying face down. Terrified, I lowered my head next to my father, and when I looked up, three female ghosts were floating in the air."

Kim said, "The female ghost in the middle pointed at my father and scolded him, asking, 'Why did you come to this house?' My father lowered his head and tried to explain, but she asked for his ID. When he handed it over, she looked at it for a long time and then disappeared." He added, "After that ghost left, my father experienced a fire at the factory caused by electricity, one family had an accident involving a friend's father, and another father died by suicide. Bad things happened only to the men in that village. Our family also went through the fire and eventually moved away."

Kim said, "Much later, I heard from someone that one of the women there had died on a mountain tree, and another had been killed by a bad person. It seems there was a village with that kind of tragic history. So I think those ghosts may have appeared because they held a grudge."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.