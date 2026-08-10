Lee Gwang-gi gives a jealous father-in-law look as his son-in-law Jeong Woo-yeong kisses his daughter: "Look at that"

Actor Lee Gwang-gi expressed his deep longing while celebrating the first wedding anniversary of his daughter and soccer player Jeong Woo-yeong.

On the 9th, Lee posted on his social media account, "It has already been a year since I sent my daughter off to get married. I suddenly miss her today..." along with several photos taken at his daughter's wedding.

The photos showed the wedding of his daughter, Lee Yeon-ji, held last year. In particular, Lee Gwang-gi's expression as he watched his daughter begin a new chapter drew attention.

Recalling the ceremony, Lee, who delivered a congratulatory speech in person, wrote, "I burst into tears without realizing it during my speech." In the released photos, he appears overwhelmed with emotion and is seen shedding tears, underscoring the touching feelings of a father sending his daughter off to marry.

He also did not hide his longing for the newlyweds, who are living in Germany after their marriage. Lee showed his affection by adding, "I miss these kids," to a photo of the couple standing side by side from behind.

Even amid the emotion, his playful side as a doting father remained unchanged. In a photo capturing the moment his daughter and her husband kissed at the wedding, Lee jokingly wrote, "Look at that," after being seen watching them from behind, drawing laughter.

Now marking his daughter's first wedding anniversary, Lee looked back on the moments from the ceremony a year ago and shared his longing for the couple living far away.

Meanwhile, Lee's daughter, Lee Yeon-ji, married soccer player Jeong Woo-yeong in June last year. Jeong is a midfielder who has played in the German Bundesliga and continues his career in Germany.

Lee Yeon-ji, who also drew attention for resembling actor Son Ye-jin, previously appeared on variety shows such as JTBC's "A Good Child's Life" and became known to the public. She later worked as an art director at a gallery run by Lee Gwang-gi and was active in the art field as well. After her marriage, she began her newlywed life in Germany with her husband, Jeong Woo-yeong.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.