Yu Gae-ipp's Face Swells After Plastic Surgery, Making Her Hard to Recognize... Shocking Recovery Process Revealed

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Beauty creator Yu Gae-ipp candidly shared her experience of facial swelling and bruising after contouring surgery.

On the 9th, Yu Gae-ipp opened up about her own surgery experience in response to a fan who asked about her upcoming contouring procedure, and she spoke honestly about the difficulties she faced during recovery.

In particular, she said of the swelling, "This kind of swelling is really scary. If it gets bad, people won't even recognize you when you go out."

She explained that because her face swelled significantly after the contouring surgery, it was difficult to go outside during the recovery period.

Yu Gae-ipp also revealed photos showing her post-surgery condition. The released images captured everything from bruises across her face to the yellowing marks as the bruising faded over time, as well as her entire face, including her eyes, nose, and mouth, looking badly swollen.

Fans paid close attention to Yu Gae-ipp after she showed the swelling and bruising that can appear during recovery from plastic surgery without holding anything back.

Yu Gae-ipp is currently introducing products that help manage facial swelling and sharing related information based on her own experience.

Previously, Yu Gae-ipp had openly revealed that she underwent breast surgery and facial contouring surgery. Rather than hiding her plastic surgery experience, she drew attention by actively sharing it with fans.

Meanwhile, Yu Gae-ipp married Choi Go-gi in 2016 and had a daughter, Sol-ip, but they divorced in 2020. Sol-ip is currently being raised by Choi.

Later, Yu Gae-ipp and Choi Go-gi appeared together on the TV Chosun variety show "We Got Divorced," where they shared candid stories about life after divorce and drew major attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.