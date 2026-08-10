Geuri, Kim Gu-ra's son, mentions his biological mother who left behind 1.7 billion won in debt: "Still, I have to take care of her"

Screenshot from the YouTube channel 'Kim Geuri'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Gae-eun] Geuri, the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra and a rapper, expressed his affection for his biological mother.

On the 7th, a video titled "A trip with my grandmother for the first time, a day when a wish came true" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Kim Geuri'.

In the video, Geuri went on a hotel staycation alone with his paternal grandmother. He said, "Today I'm traveling alone with my grandmother. It's my first time," and added, "I don't think I've ever done anything just with my grandmother. This is a memory for me," showing his excitement.

Geuri, who was driving, chatted warmly with his grandmother in the car during the trip.

Screenshot from the YouTube channel 'Kim Geuri'

He first spoke about Claudia Kim, the daughter Kim Gu-ra had after remarrying. Talking about his 7-year-old younger sister, Geuri said, "She has a lot of talent. When I was younger, I used to get shy if someone asked me to speak in front of others or talked to me, but Claudia Kim doesn't get shy," and joked, "I guess she should have become a celebrity. I ended up following my dad and becoming one instead."

Recalling his own childhood, he said, "I started broadcasting when I was so young that I don't even know what I was trying to do. I was on TV from such an early age." His grandmother responded, "You were adorable. You were unbelievably cute back then," expressing her affection for her grandson.

Screenshot from the YouTube channel 'Kim Geuri'

At one point, his grandmother asked about Geuri's biological mother. Geuri replied, "My biological mother is doing well. I can't see her often because it's far away. She's in Jeolla Province."

He especially drew attention by saying, "Still, I'm the only one my biological mother has, so I contact her often. I have to take care of her."

Geuri has previously spoken about his affection for his biological mother on several programs. On Channel A's Daddy's Blooming Day, he said, "I still have to take care of my biological mother, and because I love her so much, I also provide financial support," adding, "It's just enough to help with her living expenses."

Last June, while introducing local restaurants in Jeju Island on his YouTube channel, he also said, "Jeju Island is where my mother went after taking on a huge debt and going into hiding," adding, "Ninety percent serious, 10 percent joke." He went on to explain that his mother had gone there to learn a trade, and that he himself came to know many local restaurants by traveling to Jeju Island to meet her.

Kim Gu-ra married a non-celebrity woman in 1997 and had Geuri, but the couple divorced in 2015 after dealing with his ex-wife's debts and guarantee issues. The debt Kim Gu-ra took on at the time was reported to be about 1.7 billion won, but he recently said on a broadcast, "It was rumored to be 1.7 billion won, but the final debt was larger than that."

Kim Gu-ra later remarried a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior in December 2020, and the following year welcomed his daughter Claudia Kim.

Reporter Lee Gae-eun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.