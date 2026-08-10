"I've Never Felt Such Deep Sorrow"...CNBLUE's Kang Min-hyuk Mourns the Loss of His Beloved Cat

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] CNBLUE member Kang Min-hyuk has shared his grief after saying goodbye to Chichi, his beloved cat of many years. Fans have also expressed their sympathy, saying they feel heartbroken by his touching farewell.

On the 9th, Kang Min-hyuk personally announced the loss in a lengthy post on his social media account, revealing that he had parted ways with Chichi.

"I have never experienced such heartbreaking sorrow in my life," he said calmly. "Because I have never been this sad before, I may not have fully understood someone else's deep pain until now." He added, "Chichi taught me that and then left. There will never be another being like Chichi to make me feel this way for the rest of my life. I will miss you so much."

Kang Min-hyuk also made sure to say a final goodbye to Chichi. "This may be the last update about Chichi here, but in my memories and recollections, Chichi will remain filled with more love than any other being," he wrote. "I love you so much, Chichi."

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who had cared for Chichi. Kang Min-hyuk said, "I am deeply grateful to everyone who has loved and supported Chichi over the years," adding, "I also sincerely thank the medical staff and those who helped us spend Chichi's final moments together."

Fans also left messages of comfort in response to the sudden news.

They wrote, "Chichi must have left surrounded by Min-hyuk's love," "I hope Chichi rests peacefully in a better place," "I can't imagine how hard this must be," "It's okay to cry as much as you need," and "Chichi must have truly loved Min-hyuk too."

Meanwhile, Kang Min-hyuk has recently continued his band activities with the other CNBLUE members. The group made a comeback in January with its third full-length album, "3LOGY," and has been actively meeting fans through concerts and festival stages at home and abroad.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.