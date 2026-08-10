Beenzino and Michova's son Rubin shows a striking growth spurt, with blonde hair just like his mom's

[Sportschosun, Park A-ram] Rapper Beenzino drew fans' attention by sharing a photo of his son, who has grown noticeably taller. In particular, the boy's blonde hair, which seems to resemble his mother Stephanie Michova's, and his fuller appearance caught the eye.

On the 7th, Beenzino posted family photos on his personal account along with the caption, "Photos taken by Matthew after Martin Parr looked at them."

In the photos, Beenzino is holding his son Rubin Lim in his arms and looking at the camera with a bright smile. His wife, Stephanie Michova, is seated beside him, creating a warm and affectionate family atmosphere.

What stood out most was how much Rubin Lim has grown. Although his face was covered with a sticker, his bright blonde hair and chubby arms and legs were clearly visible, giving him an especially adorable look. His golden hair, in particular, drew even more attention as it brought Stephanie Michova to mind.

Rubin Lim, snuggled comfortably in his father's arms, also gave off the sweet charm unique to early childhood. The family's happy everyday life came through clearly in the sight of their son, who has grown so much in such a short time.

Beenzino and Michova also showed relaxed yet stylish looks that reflected their individual personalities in the photos. They shared a glimpse of their laid-back family time, including moments spent appreciating Martin Parr's work together.

Meanwhile, Beenzino and Stephanie Michova married in 2022 after a long relationship, and welcomed their son Rubin Lim in 2024.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.