Hong Jin-kyung, overwhelmed by a flood of malicious comments, opens up about her feelings: "I feel like this could be my last time" ('Screwballs 6')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Hong Jin-kyung of 'Screwballs 6' hinted that she would show a different side of herself.

On the 9th, Netflix's 'Screwballs 6' uploaded a video titled 'Hong Jin-kyung's Change of Heart.'

For the first episode of 'Screwballs 6,' the dress code was magazine model. Hong Jin-kyung, who transformed into Jessie from 'Toy Story,' said, "This episode is essentially the important starting point that opens the first chapter of our 'Screwballs' Season 6. So instead of sitting in the waiting area, I was watching the cast from the production team seats. It was great to see everyone working hard in many ways today, and I hope they keep up this energy."

Although she knew she had transformed into a 'Toy Story' character, Hong Jin-kyung did not know the exact character name. Joo Woo-jae pointed out, "I'm not guessing; I'm sure you don't remember the cosplay I did before at all and thought this was something new." Hong responded coolly, "I admit that."

Hong Jin-kyung then said, "Anyway, I think we need to approach this with a different mindset. Let's hear everyone's words of resolve." Joo Woo-jae shot back, "I'll say one thing about my resolve. If just one person among the five of us in Season 6 keeps up well, I think we can do really well with a lot of energy."

Hong Jin-kyung replied, "Today, I'm going to try with the feeling that this could really be my last time. I hope you will watch over me." She added, "I also received a lot of malicious comments. I saw comments like, 'Why is she acting like that?' 'She's not sincere,' and 'Is she going to lie down because she died early?' Now I will really show a changed Hong Jin-kyung." She vowed to show a different side of herself.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.