Lee Sang-jun Moves to Tears by Atlanta Sellout After Los Angeles Backlash: "I Had So Much to Say"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Lee Sang-jun said he was deeply moved after receiving a warm response from the audience in Atlanta, following criticism over his performance in Los Angeles.

On the 10th, Lee shared a lengthy post on his social media account about how he felt after wrapping up the Atlanta show. He thanked local fans who supported him, saying, "Comedians should never lose confidence, so thank you to everyone in Atlanta for cheering me on even more because you were worried I might get discouraged. " He also expressed gratitude to audience members who traveled from far away, saying, "Seattle, Michigan, Orlando, and.

sorry, I don't really know U. S. geography.

Anyway, thank you to everyone who came from far away. " He said he was even brought to tears while reading the flood of messages sent after the show. Lee added, "I read every single DM.

I was smiling, but my eyes were turning red as I read them all. I am truly so grateful, and I hope I can cheer on your dreams too.

Please take all of my energy. " He went on to say, "I am even more thankful for all the posts saying, 'Thank you for coming all the way to Atlanta,' and I appreciate you filling this venue to the brim.

" He also showed pride in the Atlanta sellout, joking, "I am the first Korean entertainer to sell out this venue. Haha, you know that, right?" The post drew even more attention because it came after a wave of criticism from some audience members about his earlier Los Angeles show.

Lee held his stand-up comedy show, "Lee Sang Jun Show," at Bovard Auditorium at USC in Los Angeles on the 2nd, local time. About 1,700 people filled the venue, drawing strong interest, but online reactions afterward were mixed, with complaints about the sound quality, ticket prices, and the overall structure of the show.

Some audience members said they had trouble understanding Lee depending on where they were seated and pointed to audio issues. One attendee who said they bought two VIP tickets for about $300 said they could not clearly hear the jokes throughout the show, expressing disappointment that the most important part of stand-up comedy, the spoken delivery, did not come through properly.

There were also complaints about ticket prices and the show format. An attendee who said they paid $150 noted that much of the material had already appeared in YouTube Shorts and that the performance was shorter than expected.

Others, however, said the sound was fine in the back seats and that the spontaneous banter with the audience was entertaining, leaving mixed reviews overall. As the controversy grew, Lee issued a direct explanation and apology on the 5th.

He said he had arrived at the venue early in the morning on the day of the show to check the sound and rehearse, and explained that the roughly 10-minute delay in the start time was due to late audience entry and seating arrangements. He also responded to criticism that he had gone to a baseball game before the performance and may not have been sufficiently prepared, saying the schedule was meant to help him find local material that would resonate with Los Angeles audiences.

However, he accepted responsibility for the audio problems in some seats. Lee said, "I am reflecting on why I was not able to check more carefully," and added, "You came to laugh and have a good time, and I am truly sorry.

I am sorry again, and sorry once more. " He then promised, "I will keep studying and working to show you steady improvement.

" After continuing his North American tour, Lee received strong support and encouragement from a full house in Atlanta. In particular, his remark that fans were "cheering me on even more because they were worried a comedian might lose confidence" was understood as an expression of gratitude to those who lifted him up after the Los Angeles controversy.

Lee also hinted that he had a lot he wanted to say. He concluded his post by writing, "I really had so much to say that I almost wrote a super long message, but since this is not the end, but the beginning, and I know even bigger hardships will come, I will just say thank you and that I love you.

Atlanta, fighting!!!"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.