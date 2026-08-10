"I Thought It Would Be Awkward, But What a Surprise" Seo Jang-hoon’s Delicate Dance Moves, Unexpected for His 205 cm Frame, Leave Lee Hyori Stunned

[Sportschosun Park Araam reporter] Singer Lee Hyori drew attention after sharing a video of herself dancing with former basketball player Seo Jang-hoon.

On the 9th, Lee Hyori posted a short video on her personal account with the caption "Love War." In the clip, the two stood side by side, swaying to the music as they moved toward the camera.

What stood out most was Seo Jang-hoon’s unexpectedly graceful dance. Despite his towering 205 cm height and long limbs, he moved smoothly and showed natural gestures, defying expectations that he might look awkward.

As he matched the choreography with Lee Hyori, lightly moving his arms and legs, his surprisingly delicate dance lines stood out. The two eventually burst into laughter and ended the video in a playful mood.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon are appearing as MCs on JTBC’s variety show "Love War" alongside Heechul.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.