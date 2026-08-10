"I Shouldn't Have Gotten Married"... Oh Cho-hee Stunned as Her Lawyer Husband's 30-Year Hobby Is Exposed

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Oh Cho-hee reveals the hobby of her husband, which made her rethink marriage.

Episode 180 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday the 10th, will feature a cold husband and a passionate wife, dubbed the "cold-and-hot couple." The couple is actress Oh Cho-hee and her lawyer husband. On this day, Oh Cho-hee reportedly sought out Dr. Oh Eun-young in desperation over conflicts with her husband. What on earth happened between the two?

Oh Cho-hee shocks the studio by saying, "If I had known my husband was this serious about 'that,' I would not have married him." Her husband has reportedly been devoted to 'that' for as long as 30 years and even owns specialized equipment related to it. Their honeymoon was apparently filled with his hobby as well.

At first, Oh Cho-hee found her husband endearing. But her suppressed anger finally exploded when, on their wedding anniversary, which fell one day before Children's Day, he bought items related to his hobby instead of gifts for his wife and children. In response, the husband argues that, since he does not drink or smoke, his hobby is his only way to relieve stress. So what exactly is this unbelievable hobby that made Oh Cho-hee say, "This is going too far. Get a grip"?

The husband's weekend routine, revealed next, makes the studio even more tense. While he was focused on work beside the twins even on the weekend, a series of alarming incidents unfolded the moment he looked away. Watching this, parenting veterans So Yoo-jin, Moon Se-yoon, and Jang Dong-min became enraged, and Dr. Oh Eun-young also urgently exclaimed, "This is absolutely not okay." Jang Dong-min went a step further, telling the husband, "This isn't about being clumsy. It's about not trying."

What is the shocking hobby, exactly? And why were Dr. Oh Eun-young and the MCs so stunned by the husband's way of caring for the child? The story of the "cold-and-hot couple" will be revealed on MBC's "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, August 10.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.