Anne Hathaway Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Dress That Reveals Her Belly Button, Commanding the Red Carpet with Confidence

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[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway drew the attention of fans around the world with a red-carpet look that boldly showed off her late-stage pregnancy bump. Rather than hiding her pregnant body, she confidently revealed it, prompting reactions such as, "That's Anne Hathaway for you."

On the 10th, Korea time, Anne Hathaway appeared at the world premiere of her new film, "The Last Day on Oak Street," held at a theater in Los Angeles, California. Photos and videos released from the event showed her arriving in a distinctive outfit that paired a sky-blue cape-style sleeveless top with wide denim pants. Most notably, she did not try to conceal her baby bump, which showed through the outfit. Instead, she struck confident poses with a bright smile, drawing attention. She looked relaxed as she faced the cameras, placing one hand naturally on her belly or resting it on her waist while enjoying the photo wall. With red lipstick and a ponytail, she completed an elegant look that made her pregnancy seem almost irrelevant.

Even in front of reporters at the venue, Anne Hathaway continued to project a relaxed attitude, striking a variety of poses. Despite the constant flashes, she kept smiling brightly, leaving a strong impression.

Fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, "She shows that pregnancy is also a form of beauty," "It's amazing how confident she looks even in late pregnancy," "Her confidence in not hiding her belly is even more beautiful," and "She really is the queen of the red carpet."

"The Last Day on Oak Street," which stars Anne Hathaway, is scheduled for release on the 26th.

Anne Hathaway is currently appearing in Christopher Nolan's film "Odyssey" as Penelope, alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron, and is drawing strong public interest. She has been focusing on promotions across the world, including events in Seoul, as well as in London and New York.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.