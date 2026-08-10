Lyn Breaks Down in Tears in Front of Her Mother for a Reason... Opens Up After the Pain of Divorce on 'My Little Old Boy'

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lyn tears up as she opens her heart during a trip with her mother, sharing a deeply moving confession.

On the 9th, a preview video for the SBS entertainment YouTube channel's 'My Little Old Boy' was released.

In the episode, Lyn takes a special trip to Sokcho with her mother, spending time alone with her.

When the merchants at Sokcho Central Market saw Lyn, they recognized her right away. They greeted her warmly, saying, "Hello, Lyn!" and "It's an honor," and welcomed her enthusiastically with handshakes and hugs.

Seeing her daughter being loved by so many people, her mother expressed her joy, saying, "Our daughter is causing quite a stir." Lyn then asked her, "Do you like it when people recognize me?" Her mother answered without hesitation, "Of course I do."

Unlike her mother, who expected to stay comfortably at a nice place, Lyn made an unexpected suggestion: car camping.

Lyn casually suggested, "Let's do car camping," leaving her mother flustered. Faced with a plan that was very different from the trip she had expected, her mother honestly showed her disappointment. When Lyn asked, "Are you a little disappointed?" her mother finally replied, "I am a bit disappointed," drawing laughter. Still, the two soon began enjoying the unique charm of a car-camping trip together.

Just when the trip seemed to be turning into a cheerful mother-daughter getaway, Lyn looked at her mother and brought up something she had long kept in her heart.

Lyn said, "Mom, do you remember the text I sent you?" and recalled asking her mother in the past, "What is your dream?"

Remembering that her mother had replied, "For you all to be healthy and happy," Lyn said, "I felt so touched because I realized my mother's dream was my happiness."

Lyn went on to say, "Back then, my mother was sick. I could never imagine my mother being ill, but then that day came," and she could no longer hold back her emotions, tearing up. Usually bright and cheerful as she enjoyed the trip with her mother, Lyn could not hide her feelings when she spoke about her mother's health and her family.

Meanwhile, Lyn announced her divorce from singer Lee Soo in August last year, after 11 years of marriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.