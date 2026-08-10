Go Young-wook Targets Park Ha-sun and Ryu Soo-young Again... "Go Ahead and Shoot Another R-Rated Film"

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'ra, has once again brought up entertainment figures. This time, he mentioned actress Park Ha-sun, her husband and fellow actor Ryu Soo-young, and Roo'ra member Kim Jihyun, continuing with harsh remarks.

Recently, Go Young-wook posted a video about Park Ha-sun's luxury style on his account and then added his personal opinion.

He mocked her, saying, "Ha-sun... I never really knew she looked like this before... She was never the kind of woman a cram-school student like me could handle anyway... If that's how it is... she'll keep buying luxury goods from now on... Her husband, Ryu Soo-young, will have to work hard at whatever he can get... It looks like pouring water into a bottomless jar..."

He also brought up the past film "Summertime," which Ryu Soo-young appeared in, while mentioning Roo'ra member Kim Jihyun as well.

He lashed out again, saying, "If it gets too much... Kim Jihyun from Roo'ra, who worked with me in my debut project... is probably still at home just getting old, aside from cashing in on Roo'ra hits from 30 years ago and going around cheap events with the rest of the members and other washed-up 1990s singers... Maybe they should just film Summertime 2 together..."

Park Ha-sun and Go Young-wook previously appeared together in the MBC sitcom "High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged." However, as time has passed, attention is now turning to the background behind Go Young-wook's public mention of Park Ha-sun.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was previously sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving minors and served his term before being released. Since then, he has been using social media to share updates about his life while also posting a series of messages mentioning various celebrities.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.