Is Jang Young-ran’s son really in 6th grade? He has nearly caught up to his 169 cm-tall mother... "He has grown so much"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran has shared an update on her sixth-grade son’s remarkable growth.

On the 9th, Jang Young-ran went on a weekend family outing with her husband, Han Chang, and their children.

While sharing a glimpse of her relaxed time with her family, Jang Young-ran also posted a sweet photo of herself with her husband.

In the photo, the two stood side by side and gave off a comfortable vibe. Even after 17 years of marriage, their affectionate appearance drew attention. Jang Young-ran also showed their unchanged love by writing, "We are still getting to know each other, even after 17 years of marriage."

That day, Jang Young-ran shared not only a moment with her husband but also an update on her children.

She was especially surprised by her son’s sudden growth, which she has occasionally shown through broadcasts and YouTube.

Jang Young-ran said, "My son has grown so much," and revealed a photo of him looking much taller. In the picture, her son had already nearly caught up to his mother’s height, drawing attention.

The surprise was even greater because Jang Young-ran is 169 cm tall, meaning her sixth-grade son has grown to a height similar to hers. Since he is still only in sixth grade, there is also growing interest in how much taller he may become.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran married Han Chang, a Doctor of Korean Medicine three years her junior, in 2009, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

She remains active, sharing her daily life and family stories through broadcasts, YouTube, and social networking service platforms.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.