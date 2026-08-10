Noh So-young, in Unexpected Recent News Amid Chey Tae-won's Asset Division Case... Makes Surprise Visit to a Performance by Lee Young-ae and Choi Soo-jong

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Actor Choi Soo-jong expressed his gratitude to fellow actors and public figures who visited the theater for the play "Oedipus." He also shared a heartwarming photo with colleagues from the entertainment world, including Director of Art Center Nabi Noh So-young and Lee Young-ae.

On the 9th, Choi Soo-jong posted several photos on his social media account and wrote, "Thank you, Teacher Son Sook, actress Lee Young-ae, actress Lee Il-hwa, actress Jung Kyung-soon, Chairperson Choung Byoung-gug, and Director of Art Center Nabi Noh So-young, for making the time to come, for the thoughtful gifts, and for all the kind words." He added, "I will repay your support with the same passion I had at the very beginning until the final moment," showing his affection for the play "Oedipus," in which he is currently appearing.

The released photos showed Choi Soo-jong standing side by side with actors Son Sook, Lee Young-ae, Lee Il-hwa, and Jung Kyung-soon, smiling brightly after visiting the performance venue. Another photo showed him taking a commemorative picture with Director of Art Center Nabi Noh So-young, Chairperson Choung Byoung-gug, and audience members who had watched the play, as he conveyed his appreciation.

In particular, Lee Young-ae and Director of Art Center Nabi Noh So-young were seen going backstage to cheer on Choi Soo-jong. Photos of them casually making V signs together or standing shoulder to shoulder with bright expressions clearly reflected their close friendship.

Director of Art Center Nabi Noh So-young recently received a court ruling in a remanded appeal over asset division, which ordered Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, to pay her 944 billion won in cash as part of the settlement.

Meanwhile, "Oedipus," in which Choi Soo-jong is appearing, is a modern reinterpretation of one of the most famous Greek tragedies. The play explores fate, human choice, and a relentless search for the truth on stage, with Choi Soo-jong delivering a weighty performance as the tragic king Oedipus.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.