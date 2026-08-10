Kim Hee-sun, absent from acting for two years, reveals an unexpected update... her move into a 'content director' role

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Hee-sun is continuing her new path, expanding beyond acting and taking on a role as a content director for an art exhibition.

On the 10th, Kim Hee-sun shared photos on her social media of her visit to the exhibition "ATO: NOLJA," where she is currently participating as a content director.

In the released photos, Kim Hee-sun is seen touring the exhibition in a neat outfit, pairing a white blouse with black pants. In particular, she drew attention by sitting side by side with people involved in the project, including artist Ham Do-ha, who helped prepare the exhibition, posing for photos, and taking a commemorative shot in front of an exhibition guideboard featuring her own image, showing her hands-on involvement as a content director.

Kim Hee-sun did more than simply visit the venue; she took part in the project directly under the title of "content director." The ongoing "ATO: NOLJA" is an exhibition introducing art furniture works by artist Ham Do-ha, and Kim Hee-sun served as the content director connecting the public with art. The exhibition is being presented as a K-art project in which Kim Hee-sun participated as content director.

This is not Kim Hee-sun's first step into the art world. Since 2023, beginning with "Beautiful Gift," she has steadily taken part in art projects. She later joined exhibitions in the United States and street media art shows held across Seoul, building exchanges with fine art artists. At "Beautiful Gift - The Fifth Story," held in March this year, she also served as content director and introduced 22 artists and 77 works to the public.

This time, she broadened her scope even further by teaming up with artist Ham Do-ha. Rather than staying within her main career as an actress, Kim Hee-sun has continued working as a content planner who introduces artists and their works to the public, drawing attention for her distinctive path.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-sun delivered a strong performance as the lead character, Noh Young-won, in the 2024 MBC drama "Bitter Sweet Hell." Since then, she has continued her activities in various fields, including entertainment shows and art projects, rather than taking on new acting roles. Before the exhibition, Kim Hee-sun personally visited each artist's studio and oversaw the overall process, from curation and planning to on-site execution, demonstrating her sincerity as a content director rather than simply an actress.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.