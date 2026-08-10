Zo In-sung Wraps Fan's Hand in Surprise Stage Greeting, Sending Heart Rates Soaring... "That’s Cheating"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Zo In-sung sparked excitement among fans with an unexpected act of fan service.

On the 9th, a post titled "Zo In-sung's fan service is going viral" appeared on an online community. The post included a roughly four-second video filmed on the 8th at the stage greeting for the film "Hope."

In the video, one fan asked Zo In-sung for a high-five as he walked toward the stage. Instead of simply meeting the fan's hand, Zo In-sung went a step further and gently wrapped it in his own, delivering an unusually affectionate gesture.

Viewers reacted enthusiastically to Zo In-sung's unexpected move. Comments such as "Isn't that cheating with a face like that?", "They look like a couple secretly dating," and "A heart-rate-doubling event" poured in.

Meanwhile, "Hope" tells the story of Beom-seok, the head of a local branch office, Seong-ae, a police officer, and Sung-gi, a village youth, as they struggle to protect their village after reports emerge that an unidentified tiger has appeared in Hope Harbor in the DMZ.

Hwang Jung-min plays Beom-seok, while Zo In-sung appears as Sung-gi. Jung Ho-yeon also stars as police officer Seong-ae, working alongside Hwang Jung-min and Zo In-sung.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.