'Ask Us Anything Fortune-tellers' subject with dissociative disorder returns, says he has 5 to 7 personalities and gave up on breast surgery

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] A person who had struggled with gender identity confusion because of a female personality caused by dissociative disorder has returned and shared an update.

In episode 377 of KBS Joy's Ask Us Anything Fortune-tellers, which airs tonight, the show's most talked-about legendary guests gather together to share miraculous updates and what happened afterward.

On the show, the guest who had once considered breast augmentation surgery because of dissociative disorder and suffered severe identity confusion appears looking much healthier and brighter. He says, "I was deeply moved by the warm messages of support after the broadcast," and adds, "Thanks to that, I gave up breast surgery and completely stopped hormone treatment," surprising the two fortune-tellers with his update.

After a long struggle to regain control, he reveals that he has gone through a difficult path to independence and is now running a "Health Stay" business that combines a gym and a pension.

However, he says test results still show that he has five to seven personalities, and he opens up about his fear that another personality may appear and cause him to lose his memory. He is also expected to share his sincere hope that people will accept him without misunderstanding or fear.

In last year's appearance, the guest introduced himself by saying, "I have dissociative disorder, F44.8, so I have three personalities." He said he had a 40-something male personality named O Seong-jin, who works as a health trainer with 19 years of experience in the fitness industry, a 30-something female personality named Kang Soon, who likes taking selfies, and a personality called manager, who is sensitive about personal information being exposed.

Meanwhile, viewers can check out the heartwarming changes and moving updates from these attention-grabbing figures on KBS Joy's Ask Us Anything Fortune-tellers at 8 p.m. on the 10th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.