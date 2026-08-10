Gain Draws Attention With a Changed Look After a Long Hiatus, Spotted Among the Full 2PM Lineup

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Gain shared a welcome update after visiting 2PM's concert venue.

On the 10th, Gain posted several photos on her social networking service account, tagging 2PM's official account.

The photos showed Gain meeting the 2PM members backstage after the show. Standing among the members, she posed with a V sign for a group photo. The 2PM members also showed their excitement by pointing at her and striking poses around her.

Her appearance also drew attention because it looked quite different from before, especially since Gain has rarely been seen in official activities for a long time. Her face, visible beneath a hat, carried a more mature mood than during her earlier promotions. The long-awaited sight of her also gave the impression that her image had changed so much that she was hard to recognize at first glance.

Gain also shared photos of herself watching the concert in person. She posted shots of 2PM performing on stage and added a playful caption, "Young kkeuk kkeuk haha 2PM," to a photo of Takyeon taken from the audience.

As Gain, who has recently been absent from official activities, was seen in bright spirits at the concert hall, interest in her current status rose once again.

2PM held the "2026 2PM Concert \"THE RETURN\" in INCHEON" at Inspire Arena in Incheon from the 8th to the 9th.

Meanwhile, Gain effectively halted her activities after it was belatedly revealed in 2021 that she had illegally used propofol. At the time, her agency admitted that she had been summarily indicted in 2019 over propofol and fined 1 million won, and issued an apology. The agency also explained that she had suffered severe pain, depression, and sleep disorders for a long time as injuries of varying severity accumulated during her activities.

After spending a long period in self-reflection, Gain was difficult to see in the entertainment industry for some time. Later, she gradually shared updates by appearing with the members of Brown Eyed Girls or by working with Jo Kwon of 2AM again. This time, she was spotted in a bright mood at 2PM's concert, drawing fans' attention once more.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.