TWICE's Jeongyeon Becomes First Member to Leave JYP After Contract Renewal Talks Fall Through...Set to Depart After 11 Years

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] TWICE member Jeongyeon will leave JYP Entertainment and take on a new challenge.

On the 10th, Jeongyeon announced her new beginning by sharing a handwritten letter with fans.

In the letter, Jeongyeon began cautiously, saying, "I wrote this letter because I have something I want to tell you today."

She continued, "I am leaving JYP, where I have spent so many years since my teens, and I am now preparing for another new start somewhere else."

As she parts ways with the agency she has been with since her teenage years, Jeongyeon said, "Leaving a familiar place was frightening, but I was able to find courage because of the members and ONCE who believed in me."

She added, "I am deeply grateful to our members and ONCE, more than words can express. I also thank the JYP family for helping me grow." She expressed her appreciation to JYP, fans, and fellow members after years together.

Above all, Jeongyeon also directly addressed TWICE's future activities, which fans were most eager to hear about.

Jeongyeon emphasized, "One thing I definitely want to tell ONCE is that although I am moving to a new home and starting a new challenge, TWICE, the biggest center of my life, will remain unchanged as it is now. As a member of TWICE, standing before ONCE will always come first."

She went on to say, "I will prepare, one step at a time and with sincerity, both the path as Jeongyeon of TWICE, whom you have loved, and the new challenge of Yoo Jeong-yeon that I will meet in the future." She showed her determination to continue both group and individual activities.

She did not forget to thank her fans. Jeongyeon wrote, "I sincerely thank you for believing in me and always staying by my side all this time." She concluded, "We still have so much time ahead of us to create together, and I will work hard to fill those precious moments even more beautifully. Thank you, always."

Jeongyeon debuted with TWICE in 2015. The group won widespread love at home and abroad with a string of hit songs, including "Like OOH-AHH," "CHEER UP," and "TT."

All TWICE members renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment in 2022. Since then, they have continued group activities while also expanding their individual careers.

Recently, as the next contract renewal period for TWICE approached, speculation emerged over possible departures by some members. Along with Jeongyeon, Tzuyu and Ji-hyo also drew attention after rumors of a transfer surfaced.

▶ Full text of Jeongyeon's social networking service (SNS) post

Hello. This is Jeongyeon.

I wrote this letter because I have something I want to tell you today.

I am leaving JYP, where I have spent so many years since my teens, and I am now preparing for another new start somewhere else.

Leaving a familiar place was frightening, but I was able to find courage because of the members and ONCE who believed in me.

I am deeply grateful to our members and ONCE, more than words can express. I also thank the JYP family for helping me grow.

One thing I definitely want to tell ONCE is that although I am moving to a new home and starting a new challenge, TWICE, the biggest center of my life, will remain unchanged as it is now. As a member of TWICE, standing before ONCE will always come first.

I will prepare, one step at a time and with sincerity, both the path as Jeongyeon of TWICE, whom you have loved, and the new challenge of Yoo Jeong-yeon that I will meet in the future.

I sincerely thank you for believing in me and always staying by my side all this time.

We still have so much time ahead of us to create together, and I will work hard to fill those precious moments even more beautifully.

Thank you, always.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.