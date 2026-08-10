Hong Jin-kyung Reaches the Top with Handsome Models... Her Latest Update After Divorce Shows She Is the Only Woman in the Group

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung shared a recent update showing her enjoying a hike with model friends. Her unchanged healthy routine and trademark cheerful energy drew attention even after her divorce.

On the 9th, Hong Jin-kyung posted several photos on her social networking service to share what she has been up to. The images showed her reaching a mountain summit with male models and posing for commemorative photos. Dressed comfortably in hiking clothes, she wore a cap and a long-sleeved T-shirt and smiled brightly at the camera. Behind her, the male models struck V signs and playful poses, creating a warm and lively atmosphere. Hong Jin-kyung added the caption, "A gathering of models who go hiking. 'Are you tired?'" which made fans laugh.

In the following photos, she also showed herself resting after the descent. She posed for a group photo as well, highlighting their close friendship. Even among the tall, slim models, Hong Jin-kyung blended in naturally and still showed off her model-like presence.

Fans left comments such as, "The proportions are different because it's a model gathering," "She is the only woman, but she doesn't get overshadowed at all," "Just looking at it gives me healthy energy," "Even hiking looks like a photoshoot," and "'Are you tired?' is so funny."

Hong Jin-kyung has continued to stay in touch with fans through her bright personality, even after announcing her divorce after 22 years of marriage. She regularly shares her daily life on social networking service and remains active in both broadcasting and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-kyung is currently active on her YouTube channel, "Study King Jin Jin Jae Hong Jin Kyung," as well as on various entertainment programs. She recently appeared on the Netflix variety show "Screwballs," where she showcased her quick wit and variety skills.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.