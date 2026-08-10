Song Ga-in Confesses to Traffic Accident Trauma After '80% of Her Vehicle Was Damaged': "I'm Too Scared to Even Get a Driver's License"

[Sportschosun] Singer Song Ga-in has confessed to trauma from a traffic accident.

On the 10th, Song Ga-in's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled, "What? Disqualified Right After Getting In?????? Trot queen Song Ga-in takes on the driver's license test after 41 years. Can she overcome her trauma and get her first license?"

Song Ga-in, who came to try an indoor driving simulation before getting her license, said, "I came here to get a driver's license. I'm 41, but I still don't have one. I don't want to get one because I want to drive. I've been in a lot of car accidents. I have trauma about car crashes, so I'm very scared. If I don't keep a safe distance, I get anxious. I don't think I'll be able to get a license. I feel like I'll fail the written test first. They say you're an idiot if you fail the written test."

In 2019, Song Ga-in was involved in a traffic accident on the Honam Expressway near Gimje-si, Jeollabuk-do, while returning home after an early-morning schedule. Her vehicle was reportedly 80% damaged in the crash, but fortunately she did not suffer any major injuries.

After receiving safety training, Song Ga-in began the full driving simulation. She drove with a tense expression, her face stiff with nerves. Despite that, she quickly showed a natural feel for driving. The instructor also praised her, saying, "It's impressive that you made it this far without causing an accident." Song Ga-in, however, said, "Teacher, I don't think I can do this," and the instructor encouraged her by replying, "No, you can. You're in the top 1% among first-time visitors here."

After finishing the driving practice, Song Ga-in said, "I can't even ride a bicycle. So I think starting with a tricycle is a big challenge for me," and added, "I almost got into serious trouble because I thought getting a driver's license would be easy."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.