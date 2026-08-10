Lee Sol-i, Wife of Comedian Park Sung-kwang, Says She Won't Let Herself Be Drained Amid Divorce Rumors

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, said she is worried about her busier schedule ahead of September, but also wants to take care of her health.

On the 9th, Lee Sol-i shared photos from her daily life on her personal account and wrote, "It's a shame that Sunday is ending."

She added, "To be exact, I'm a little afraid that August is ending. I can't even imagine how busy I'll be starting in September. I guess I'll be able to do well?" She spoke candidly about her feelings toward the days ahead.

She also wrote, "I shouldn't push myself the way I used to and wear myself down," suggesting that she plans to work while taking care of her health rather than overexerting herself.

In another post, she showed her playful side in everyday life, writing, "I'm being scolded for eating undercooked noodles. How far is this supposed to spread? I'll live the way I want."

Lee Sol-i has also spoken openly about her past health issues. Last year, she revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer while preparing for pregnancy, and shared the difficult period she went through after surgery and chemotherapy. She has said that she is still continuing treatment.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020. Divorce rumors about the couple recently surfaced, but Lee Sol-i dismissed them herself, saying they were not true.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.