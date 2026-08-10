aespa Is the Strongest of the Fourth Generation... SM's Chilling Strategy Behind Gocheok Dome Success

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] As expected, they delivered.

SM Entertainment once again proved the power of the original K-pop powerhouse through its group aespa's concert at Gocheok Dome.

aespa held the Seoul stop of its '2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR~ SYNK : COMPLEXITY' on the 7th and 8th at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro-gu, Seoul.

Gocheok Dome is the country's largest indoor performance venue, with a capacity of about 18,000. Only mega artists such as EXO, BTS, Psy, BIGBANG and Lim Young-woong have performed there, making it a dream stage that can measure both fandom size and mainstream appeal. aespa is only the second girl group to fill the venue after Blackpink in 2023. In other words, the group has proven its unrivaled position among fourth-generation girl groups.

Through this concert, SM showed off its original production style and meticulous branding strategy.

Before 35,000 fans, aespa unfolded a newly expanded universe that begins with its second full-length album, 'LEMONADE.'

The show opened with a VCR depicting a hacked version of 'My World.' That set the stage for 'LEMONADE,' which raised questions about whether the star of the performance was aespa or its avatars, ae-aespa. The first section then packed in intense catharsis with 'Switchblade,' 'Whiplash,' 'Black Mamba' and 'WDA.'

The second section featured lyrical, upbeat stages with songs such as 'Count on Me,' 'Sulsty,' 'Can't Help Myself,' 'Angel #48,' 'Camouflage' and 'Kiss N Tell.' In the third and fourth sections, the members showed a striking contrast through solo and unit performances. The final section symbolized aespa's ultimate victory with a parade of hits including 'Armageddon,' 'Drama,' 'Next Level' and 'Supernova.'

Across five sections -- 'singularity emergence,' 'infiltration,' 'confinement,' 'awakening' and 'resolution' -- aespa presented different concepts and storylines. The structure helped the audience follow clues hidden throughout the stage and become more immersed in the performance. By shifting difficult world-building elements such as 'Kwangya' and 'ae-' into aespa's own signature 'metallic taste' sound, SM made the concept easier for the public to embrace. It also connected the narrative of a multiverse and fractures in the real world to the stage production, completing the group's identity.

Gocheok Dome was not originally designed as a concert venue, so it comes with many limitations for stage production, including the use of a 360-degree setup. At the same time, its massive scale makes it difficult to secure good sound and sightlines. Still, SM poured in huge capital, technology and production expertise built through stadium tours by major acts such as EXO and NCT, creating a vast 'aespa universe.'

Most impressive of all was the A&R strategy that captured both the general public and the core fandom. During the roughly 2 hour and 30 minute concert, aespa performed 27 songs. That is an overwhelming number for a girl group concert setlist. It was a moment when SM's strategy shone through: even in an easy-listening trend, the company secured long-term dominance on music charts with its 'metallic taste' sound, built on distinctive beats and addictive hooks.

SM also did not aim for a quick windfall. For the first and second tours, it chose Jamsil Indoor Stadium, where the group's fandom power could be clearly shown. For the third tour, it selected KSPO Dome, a dream stage for K-pop artists and a sign that they had risen to major concert-headliner status. The company went head-to-head on ticket power alone, without relying on free invitations. Now, by scaling up to Gocheok Dome, it has shown the textbook example of step-by-step growth. This became a decisive moment that once again proved the legitimacy of 'SM 3.0' -- the idea that meticulous planning, capital strength and unmatched A&R can build a mega brand.

Backed by SM's full support, aespa is now heading overseas. Starting with Taipei on the 11th, the group will connect with global fans in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Italy and France.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.