Nolan's First Korean Variety Show Appearance Draws Attention... Matt Damon Says, "It Felt Like Filming Seven Movies at Once" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan's new film "Odyssey," lead actor Matt Damon met Yoo Jae-suk and described a filming set that went far beyond expectations. He said, "It felt like filming seven movies at once," sparking curiosity.

tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a teaser video featuring Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon on its official YouTube channel on the 10th.

The episode comes as part of Nolan's first visit to Korea, and the two will hold a special meeting with Korean fans while promoting the film "Odyssey." In the released video, Damon recalled the shoot and candidly said it was as difficult as filming seven movies at the same time. He added that he was not simply acting, but had to perform most scenes on location, including climbing mountains and exploring caves. Although the production was physically demanding, he said all the actors endured extreme conditions together for the sake of the film.

Nolan also revealed his uncompromising directing philosophy. "Odyssey" is the first commercial film to be shot entirely on IMAX film cameras. Using large-format cameras brought major limitations to the production environment, but Nolan stuck to his approach until the end to achieve the best possible result. Damon also expressed his trust in Nolan and the crew, saying, "We relied on the veteran production team, and everyone pulled it off together."

Nolan's appearance on "You Quiz on the Block" is drawing attention because it marks his first-ever appearance on a Korean variety show. In the full broadcast, he is expected to share a range of stories, including details about the film, behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, and his impressions of visiting Korea.

Meanwhile, "Odyssey" is Nolan's new film based on Homer's epic poem. It stars a host of Hollywood actors, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson.

"You Quiz" featuring Nolan and Damon will air on the 12th at 8:45 p.m.

Jo Min-jeong, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.