Can C-JeS Studios' WHIB Write a New Mid-Tier Miracle? 'Cherry Pie' Takes Off on Short-Form Platforms After Its First Broadcast

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The momentum behind C-JeS Studios boy group WHIB is looking increasingly strong.

WHIB released its second mini album on the 5th and kicked off comeback stages for the title track "Cherry Pie" on Mnet's "M Countdown" on the 6th, followed by KBS2's "Music Bank" on the 7th and MBC's "Show! Music Core" on the 8th.

"Cherry Pie" blends an addictive melody with a stylish beat, capturing WHIB's signature energetic and bright team color. From cute outfits reminiscent of a dessert bakery to casual looks in pastel pink tones, the members used a range of styling choices to bring out the song's refreshing and kitschy mood.

The response after the first broadcast was enthusiastic. Praise for the upgraded visuals and vocal chemistry poured in, while the so-called "pie choreography," in which the members form a pie shape, divide it into four sections, and place cherries on top, has won strong support from viewers and fans. The choreography is intuitive and highly addictive, and it matches the song's fresh vibe well, giving it an edge in short-form challenges on TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. In fact, average views on WHIB's official social media Reels have surpassed 50,000, and YouTube Shorts views are also rising. Many are also saying the group has successfully transformed itself with a friendly, refreshing concept that contrasts with its previous high-impact performances.

As buzz through short-form content has become as important as digital and album sales in determining an idol group's success, attention is now turning to whether WHIB can keep up its upward trend.

WHIB will continue a range of comeback activities for "Cherry Pie." Starting with a concert in Korea on September 12, the group will also hold its global fan concert "Blue Hour," visiting nine major cities across Asia and North America to meet fans around the world.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.