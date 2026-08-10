Ha Young, from a Family of Doctors for Four Generations, Speaks Out on Allegations of Pro-Japanese Ancestry: "It Is True That My Great-Grandfather Was Ahn Sang-ho, but Some Details Differ from the Facts"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ha Young's agency has addressed allegations involving her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

On the 10th, Ha Young's agency told Ten Asia that it had issued its position on the allegations surrounding her great-grandfather. The agency said that Ahn Sang-ho was indeed her great-grandfather, but added cautiously, "Some of the information circulating online about Ahn Sang-ho's alleged pro-Japanese activities differs from the facts."

Ha Young has drawn attention by revealing on several television programs that her family has been doctors for four generations. In particular, her great-grandfather reportedly opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang and treated Emperor Gojong. After that, speculation spread among netizens that Ha Young's great-grandfather might have been Ahn Sang-ho.

Ahn Sang-ho entered the Tokyo Jikei School of Medicine in November 1898 and passed the medical practice examination in July 1902. He later returned to Korea and is said to have assisted Prince Uichin in 1903. He also reportedly treated Emperor Gojong in 1919, when the emperor collapsed from a cerebral hemorrhage, alongside Japanese doctor Moriyasu Ranchiki.

However, Ahn Sang-ho is also a figure suspected of pro-Japanese activities. According to a 1918 article in Maeil Sinbo, the newspaper of the Government-General of Chōsen, Ahn, who married a Japanese woman, said, "I am exactly the same as a Japanese person. I do not wear Korean clothes at all these days, and I cannot eat spicy food even a little," indicating that he had adopted a Japanese lifestyle and child-rearing style.

Still, Ha Young's agency took a cautious stance, saying that "some details differ from the facts" regarding the allegations about her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

Meanwhile, actress Ha Young made her debut in the 2019 KBS2 drama "Doctor Prisoner" and gained recognition through series such as "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" and "Teach You a Lesson." She is currently appearing in the Netflix original series "Our Sticky Love," which was released on the 7th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.