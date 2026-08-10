Famous Obstetrician and Gynecologist Seen on TV Found Unconscious at Hospital, Arrested on Suspicion of Propofol Use

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A doctor at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Gangnam, Seoul, who had been active on terrestrial broadcasters and YouTube, is under police investigation on suspicion of administering propofol at the hospital she runs.

According to Kookmin Ilbo on the 10th, Seoul Gangnam Police Station arrested the clinic's chief doctor, identified as A, in flagrante delicto on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act and is now continuing the investigation without detention.

The case came to light on the evening of the 6th, when A was found unconscious inside the hospital. A friend of A called the 119 emergency number, and police officers who responded to a joint request from the fire authorities arrived at the scene and arrested A, according to reports.

Police believe A self-administered propofol, a psychotropic drug, and are working to determine the exact circumstances. They also plan to investigate how many times the drug was used and whether it had been taken in the same way before.

A was known for appearing on television and YouTube content to share information on women's health and sex education. A has also published books on related topics, and the hospital A operates is currently closed.

Propofol is an intravenous anesthetic used in medical settings to induce sleep anesthesia or general anesthesia. If used outside the proper dosage, it can seriously affect breathing and blood pressure, so it must be administered under medical supervision.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.