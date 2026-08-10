TWICE's Jeongyeon Parts Ways with JYP After 11 Years, Joins Sister Gong Seung-yeon's Path as an Actress

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] TWICE member Jeongyeon is leaving JYP Entertainment.

Jeongyeon announced the news on the 10th by posting a handwritten letter on her account.

In the letter, Jeongyeon said, "I am leaving JYP, which I have been with since my teenage years until now, and I am trying to make a fresh start somewhere new. It was frightening to leave a familiar place, but I found the courage thanks to the members and ONCE who believed in me."

With this, Jeongyeon is ending her long relationship with JYP, which has lasted 11 years.

Jeongyeon also said, "I cannot fully express how grateful I am to our members and ONCE, and to the JYP family who helped me grow. One thing I especially want to tell ONCE, TWICE's official fan club, is that although I am moving to a new home and starting a new challenge, TWICE, which is the biggest center of my life, will remain unchanged, and appearing before ONCE as a member of TWICE will always come first. I will sincerely prepare, one step at a time, both for the path I have walked as Jeongyeon of TWICE and for the new challenge ahead as Yoo Jeong-yeon."

She added, "Thank you sincerely for trusting me and always standing by my side. We still have so much time ahead of us to create together, and I will work hard to make those precious moments even more beautiful. Thank you, always."

She has moved to VARO Entertainment, which also represents her older sister Gong Seung-yeon, as well as Jin Goo and Byeon Woo-seok. There, Jeongyeon will begin a new chapter as actress Yoo Jeong-yeon.

VARO Entertainment said, "We are truly delighted to form a meaningful relationship with Yoo Jeong-yeon, who has diverse charms and limitless potential. We deeply resonated with her sincere attitude and genuine passion for acting." It added, "Based on Yoo Jeong-yeon's global presence built over many years as an artist, we will be a reliable partner that fully supports her new challenge as an actress, as well as her group activities, in every possible way."

Jeongyeon debuted with TWICE in 2015 and won the love of fans around the world with mega-hits such as "Cheer Up" and "TT." She has also been active not only in music, but also in variety shows and as an MC.

Baek Ji-eun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.