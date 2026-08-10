Jae-gyun Hwang, 39? Concerns Over His Rapid Aging as His Sharply Changed Face Draws Attention

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Former pro baseball player Jae-gyun Hwang is drawing attention for his changed appearance after a recent update was shared.

On the 9th, Hwang posted on his social media, "Anyone up for a night run? One lap around Namsan," and shared that he had gone out for a late-night run.

Even after retiring from active competition, he has continued to exercise regularly and stay disciplined about his health.

Hwang, who spent many years as a professional baseball player, has kept himself in shape through exercise even after ending his playing career.

But in his latest appearance, his face looked noticeably different from the way it did during his playing days.

What stood out most was his jawline. During his active career, Hwang was known for his solid build and fuller face, but he recently appeared with a much sharper look. His long hair, which reached the nape of his neck, added to the strikingly different impression.

Fans were also surprised by how different he looks from the short-haired, sturdy image they had come to associate with him during his playing career.

His changed appearance had already become a topic of conversation in behind-the-scenes footage from the "TVING Super Match" shoot.

In the video, Hwang appeared with his long hair tied back. After seeing him, Jeong Keun-woo said, "You look exactly like Jang Hyuk today," comparing him to the actor.

Hwang quickly shot back, "Chuno," drawing laughter. He then joked, "I guess I need to go catch someone," and took the dramatic change in his appearance in stride.

Still, the change was so striking that some online users expressed concern about his health. As his face appeared to have noticeably thinned, comments such as "Has he lost too much weight?" and "Is he okay?" followed.

Some even raised speculation about a possible health issue because of his suddenly altered appearance.

Meanwhile, Hwang ended his long career as a professional baseball player after many years in the sport.

His retirement ceremony with KT Wiz, originally scheduled for the 8th, was briefly postponed because of the heat wave. A new date will be announced after the remaining games are scheduled.

After finishing his playing career, Hwang signed an exclusive contract with management agency SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C), signaling a new start as a broadcaster.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.