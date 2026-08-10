Lee Seo-jin in a Muscle Shirt Surprises BIBI at WATERBOMB, Even Spraying Water Himself ('My Grumpy Secretary')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Lee Seo-jin from "My Grumpy Secretary" took care of singer BIBI, who was attending the WATERBOMB Music Festival.

SBS Friday variety show "My Grumpy Secretary" is gearing up for a glamorous return, drawing an enthusiastic response as it unveiled a teaser for its new season.

The teaser opens with Lee Seo-jin shouting the new season title, "My Grumpy Secretary," while Kim Kwang-kyu declares, "We will do anything for you, everyone." Lee Seo-jin then shows confidence, saying, "Come out first. I said I’d take care of you." Kim Kwang-kyu fires back, "Do you think you can do this without me?" Their signature banter kicks in from the very start.

Lee Seo-jin also brims with pride as a seasoned veteran who mastered every kind of errand in the previous season. He asks, "What haven’t I done while doing 'My Grumpy Secretary'? I drank soondae-guk in the car, put in contact lenses, filmed challenges, hosted a pre-concert MC segment, and even sang. How could I possibly grow any more here?" But then the caption, "You can grow," appears, and the new season unfolds in ways beyond imagination, drawing laughter.

Above all, this season stands out for its even bigger scale. Viewers see "My Grumpy Secretary" closely attending to BIBI at the heat-packed WATERBOMB Music Festival. Lee Seo-jin even fires a water cannon himself, with the caption "A bigger scale" appearing on screen. Kim Kwang-kyu, looking at the huge crowd, cannot hide his surprise and says, "I never thought this many people would come." As the captions "The highest level of errand difficulty" and "Their whole lives are errands" suggest, the two are expected to keep running around for their "my star" even in extreme conditions.

Unpredictable "dopamine-fueled errands" also continue. Kim Kwang-kyu is seen scratching lottery tickets beside Cha Tae-hyun and cheering at the result with him, while the caption "Even more explosive dopamine" heightens curiosity. In addition, the sight of "My Grumpy Secretary" moving around the WATERBOMB site in muscle-emphasized short sleeves and taking care of BIBI is accompanied by the phrase "And even more detailed attention," hinting at upgraded, personalized care this season.

One of the show’s must-watch points, the bickering chemistry between Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, is also back stronger than ever. Sitting back-to-back, Lee Seo-jin bluntly criticizes Kim Kwang-kyu’s fashion, saying, "I really wish you would use a stylist," and "Are you taking broadcasting too lightly?" Kim Kwang-kyu pleads, "No. Please stop criticizing my fashion," but Lee Seo-jin doubles down, saying, "The viewers are all complaining right now. The viewer board is full of posts saying your clothes are the worst."

In the end, Kim Kwang-kyu makes everyone laugh with his miraculous logic: "I have to be normal so that you can shine more." As the caption says, "The perfect pair returns with even stronger chemistry," anticipation is rising for the duo’s upgraded teamwork and their even sharper back-and-forth.

SBS's "My Grumpy Secretary," featuring Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu as true secretaries who are closer and more discreet than any manager, will premiere on Friday, Aug. 28, at 11:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.