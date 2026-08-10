The Handsome Son, the Study Prodigy Daughter... Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young's Siblings Take After Their Parents

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Former announcer and broadcaster Kim So-young shared the news of her daughter Sua's meaningful award. A family promise to go to a hotel buffet if she won came true, leading to a warm celebration party.

On the 8th, a video titled "The First Family Staycation, Suho's First Roll-Over, the Weekend of Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin's Family" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Kim So-young's Dingri TV.

The video showed the couple, Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young, spending special time with their two children at a hotel in Seoul.

Kim So-young first explained why the family had gone to the hotel. She said, "Sua took her first math test recently, and she said it was really difficult." She added, "We promised that if she did well and won an award, we would go eat Lotte Hotel LA galbi, which Sua loves most, and luckily she ended up winning an award."

The family kept their promise and prepared a celebratory meal for Sua. Asked about the secret behind winning the top award in this test, Sua replied, "I worked very steadily and hard." She went on to reflect on the effort she had put in, saying, "There were times when I didn't want to study, but I held on and worked hard."

Most of all, Sua added warmth by crediting her family for the award. She said, "I'm most grateful to my dad for studying with me every week," then walked over to Oh Sang-jin and kissed him on the cheek. Oh Sang-jin could not hide his bright smile at his daughter's affection. As the star of the celebration, Sua also enjoyed the promised meal to the fullest. She savored her favorite LA galbi, finished a bowl of rice, and even had marshmallow fondue at the dessert corner, spending a happy time.

Viewers who watched the video left comments such as, "It means even more when you get rewarded for your effort," "The father-daughter moment is so lovely," "Sua is so admirable," and "Their family atmosphere is so warm."

Meanwhile, Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young were both former announcers at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and married in 2017. The couple, who have one son and one daughter, continue to share their parenting and daily lives, drawing much love from the public.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.