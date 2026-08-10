Kang Ye-won, Embarrassed by Lack of Recognition After Epicanthoplasty Reversal: "People Don't Recognize Me"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kang Ye-won was embarrassed after not being recognized.

On the 10th, a video titled "Even a lightweight gets tipsy in Busan" was uploaded to Han Chae-ah's YouTube channel.

Han Chae-ah went on a trip to Busan with Kang Ye-won, saying, "Ye-won unnie asked me to come to Busan for a trip, so I did. But it's raining. It's even a one-night, two-day trip. I actually thought it was just for the day."

The first stops on the Busan trip were Bupyeong Kkangtong Market and Gukje Market. Kang Ye-won went into Bupyeong Kkangtong Market after director Yoon Je-kyoon, who made the film Ode to My Father, recommended a good restaurant. A market owner who saw Han Chae-ah asked, "Aren't you Han Hye-jin?" Han Chae-ah replied, "You got the Han part right." The owner also recognized that she was from Busan. Kang Ye-won, meanwhile, lamented, "No one knows me. People don't recognize me."

Han Chae-ah puffed up with pride, saying, "People recognize me a lot because I'm back in my hometown." Kang Ye-won then complained, "Chae-ah, I'm glad I came with you. If I had come alone, no one would have recognized me."

Meanwhile, actress Kang Ye-won previously revealed on television that she had undergone eye surgery seven times. After later disclosing that she had undergone epicanthoplasty reversal surgery, she drew attention for her dramatically changed appearance.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.