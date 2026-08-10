"YouTuber Kwon Young-chan, Who Defamed Kim Soo-hyun, Referred to Prosecutors... 'Purpose to Defame and Awareness of Falsehood Recognized'"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Kwon Young-chan, a former comedian turned YouTuber who is accused of spreading false information and defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun, has been referred to prosecutors.

According to an exclusive report by Money Today on the 10th, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station sent Kwon to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on the 22nd of last month without detention on charges of violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation).

Police reportedly concluded that Kwon spread the related claims with the intent to defame Kim Soo-hyun, even though he was aware that what he discussed on air could be false.

In particular, police cited the fact that he did not separately verify the specific details of the claims beyond the photo materials he received from the bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron.

Police told Money Today, "Kwon broadcast as if he had confirmed the facts accurately," and added, "It appears he had the intent to defame Kim Soo-hyun."

Kwon is accused of mentioning Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron during live broadcasts on his YouTube channel between March and April last year, and presenting as fact claims that Kim Soo-hyun had engaged in "grooming" and had sexual relations with the late actress when she was a minor.

Earlier, Kim Soo-hyun's Korea & Global Fan Union filed criminal complaints against Kwon and more than 100 others, including malicious commenters, on April 30 last year on defamation charges.

At the time, Yang Tae-young, the union's legal representative at Doa Law Firm, explained, "We filed the complaint to no longer tolerate the continued malicious slander, spread of false information, defamation, and insult to Kim Soo-hyun's dignity."

Kwon has denied the allegations. He reportedly argued that if the defamation claims against Kim Soo-hyun were true, there would be no reason for fans rather than the alleged victim to file a complaint, and he countered that what he broadcast was "not false information."

However, in this investigation, police did not accept Kwon's claims and determined that the charges were substantiated, referring the case to prosecutors. The prosecution is expected to review whether to indict based on the police findings and related materials.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun effectively halted his activities in March last year after allegations emerged that he had dated the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. His side has acknowledged that he dated her, but has consistently denied the underage-dating allegations, saying the relationship began only after she became an adult.

The bereaved family of the late Kim Sae-ron filed a complaint against Kim Soo-hyun in May last year on charges including violating the Child Welfare Act, but police recently decided not to send the case to prosecutors, saying the allegations were not substantiated.

After the police decision not to refer the case, Kim Soo-hyun's side also emphasized the investigators' conclusion, saying, "The allegations that he dated her when she was a child or violated the Child Welfare Act through sexual abuse were not substantiated."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.