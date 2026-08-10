Ahn Sun-young Says Goodbye to Her Son Again Just Two Months Later... "I Can't Keep My Promise Not to Cry Today"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young shared the moment she said goodbye again to her son, who has left for studies in North America, and expressed her deep emotions.

On the 10th, Ahn Sun-young wrote on her social networking service, "Two months really flew by in the blink of an eye, as if it were a lie," adding, "His chattering, playful voice still rings in my ears, which makes me feel even stranger. I don't think I can keep my promise to leave right away and not cry today."

The photos she shared captured their final moments together. At a cafe, Ahn Sun-young's son personally put a bracelet on her mother's wrist. Ahn Sun-young was smiling at her son, but the caption, "Happy, sad, painful, beautiful," suggested the complicated feelings of a mother.

Another photo drew attention with the back view of the mother and son walking together through a shopping mall corridor. Ahn Sun-young gently wrapped her arm around her son's shoulder as they walked, and she expressed her regret with the words, "A farewell that never gets easier, no matter how many times it happens. Goodbye."

In particular, a handwritten letter from her son to his mother was also revealed. The letter included lines such as "Please remember our memories well," "Come back to North America soon," and "Don't forget me," along with a drawing of Ahn Sun-young, moving many readers.

Fans sent messages of support, saying, "I completely understand how a mother feels," "The handwritten letter brought tears to my eyes," "You can really feel how much her son loves his mother," and "I hope they both stay healthy until they meet again."

Ahn Sun-young has recently been commuting between South Korea and North America for her son's hockey studies in Canada.

Meanwhile, Ahn Sun-young continues her home shopping and broadcasting activities while staying in touch with fans by openly sharing her parenting and daily life on her social networking service and YouTube channel.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.