Kim Ji-won Donates 100 Million Won to Children's Hospital..."I Decided After Meeting Sick Children During Drama Filming"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araam] Actress Kim Ji-won has made a warm donation to help sick children and their families.

Seoul National University Children's Hospital said on the 10th that Kim Ji-won donated 100 million won on the 7th to help improve the ward environment and support treatment for patients facing financial hardship.

The donation will be used to ease the medical costs of children with severe rare and intractable diseases who come to Seoul National University Children's Hospital from across the country for treatment. It will also help upgrade ward facilities so children who spend long periods in the hospital can stay in a safer and more comfortable environment.

Kim Ji-won's decision to donate was influenced by what she saw on the set of the drama "Doctor X." She said, "While filming 'Doctor X,' I came to see up close the hardships of medical staff and the stories of sick children, and that led me to decide to donate." She added, "I want to sincerely express my gratitude and support to the medical staff, young patients, and families who are still doing their best."

Seoul National University Children's Hospital is a specialized medical institution that treats severe pediatric diseases and rare intractable illnesses, including childhood cancer and leukemia, many of which require complex treatment. Because many patients need long-term care or repeated surgeries, the burden extends beyond medical expenses to life in the hospital itself.

Chae Jong Hee, director of Seoul National University Children's Hospital, expressed gratitude for Kim Ji-won's support and said the donation would be used meaningfully to help families who feel burdened by treatment costs and to ensure that children can focus on their care in a safer and more comfortable environment.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.